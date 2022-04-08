ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks pick Ickey Ekwonu first in this three-round 2022 mock draft

By Tim Weaver
The Seahawks should be in position to land one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. They hold the No. 9 overall pick this year, which came over from the Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade. There are a few teams who also need tackles that are picking ahead of them (especially the Giants) but there’s a great chance one of the top two or three OT options will still be available when they’re on the clock.

In a new three-round mock from Luke Easterling at Draft Wire, NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) goes to Seattle at that spot.

Ekwonu may be a bit undersized for a pro tackle. However, his power explodes on film as a joyful brawler in the run game. He relishes getting to the second level to blow up tacklers and consistently seeks out work. He has been known to take out multiple defenders on one play.

On the downside, Ekwonu’s pass sets are a bit raw and need to develop. That likely wouldn’t be a problem for Pete Carroll, though – who seems to value run-blocking over pass protection.

Here’s how the rest of the Draft Wire three-round mock played out:

No. 40: Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

No. 41: North Carolina QB Sam Howell

No. 72: Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

