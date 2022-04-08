ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Levan Institute for the Humanities Book Chats—Stephen J. Collier and Andrew Lakoff, The Government of Emergency: Vital Systems, Expertise, and the Politics of Security

USC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLevan Institute for the Humanities Book Chats—Stephen J. Collier and Andrew Lakoff, The Government of Emergency: Vital Systems, Expertise, and the Politics of Security. A discussion of Stephen J. Collier and Andrew Lakoff's new book, The Government of Emergency: Vital Systems, Expertise, and the Politics of Security (Princeton University Press, 2021)....

dornsife.usc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Anne Frank book that claimed to solve the mystery of who betrayed her to the Nazis is PULLED by publishers after its findings were discredited

A book that claimed to have solved the mystery of who betrayed Anne Frank to the Nazis has been pulled by a Dutch publishing house after its findings were discredited. The book - The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation - suggested a Jewish man called Arnold van den Bergh may have revealed the Franks' hiding place in Amsterdam in a bid to save his own family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Emergency Preparedness#Politics#Humanities#Emergency Management#Levan Institute#The Humanities Book Chats#Vital Systems#The Politics Of Security#Harvard University#Usc#Public Life#Mitiga
The Atlantic

Don’t Cancel Alice Walker. Hold Her Accountable.

This is a subscriber-only edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about the unexplored intersections of politics, culture, and religion. Sign up for the newsletter here, and subscribe to The Atlantic for full access to exclusives like this. Four years ago, I accidentally canceled Alice Walker. In December 2018, I was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Argentina
Beaumont Enterprise

Real Estate of the Theranos Scandal: Here's Where Elizabeth Holmes Calls Home

It’s a fascinating time for those who have been following the rise and fall of Theranos, a now-discredited blood-testing startup founded by Elizabeth Holmes. Opening arguments are scheduled to begin for the criminal fraud trial of Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, Holmes' ex-lover and former president and chief operating officer of Theranos. Balwani recently sold the Silicon Valley mansion he and Holmes inhabited together for five years.
REAL ESTATE
Salon

Ken Burns on Benjamin Franklin & our nation's flawed identity: "Race is the central question" of US

"Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days." Benjamin Franklin's oft-paraphrased quote, which pops up in the second season of Neflix's drama "Virgin River," is employed by a small-town mayor who begrudgingly takes in someone she dislikes. It's a favorite quote of reluctant hosts, for obvious reasons but also a testament to the enduring wit of Franklin more than 250 years later.
U.K.
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
ARTnews

South Africa’s Star Curator Questions the Role of Museums and Curators in Chicago Keynote

Click here to read the full article. The Curatorial Forum at the 2022 edition of Expo Chicago began with a reminder and a call to action. “I think that in the last two and a half years, we’ve gotten a little sore,” Renaud Proch said in his opening remarks. The executive and artistic director of Independent Curators International, which helped organize the forum, explained that he thought curators had fallen into “curatorial muscle memory,” or the habit of simply doing what one has always done. “We have to reset our bodies and our muscles and let go of curatorial muscle memory, so...
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

UNESCO Details Cultural Devastation in Ukraine, Julie Mehretu Plans Cleveland Mural, and More: Morning Links for April 4, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ART PATRON AND COLLECTOR NANCY LANE, the Studio Museum in Harlem‘s longest-serving trustee, died last week at the age of 88, the New York Times reports. Lane, Sam Roberts writes, “was one of the rare Black women in the 1970s to rise in the corporate ranks,” working at the National Urban League, Chase Manhattan, and Johnson & Johnson , where she was the first woman to become vice president of human resources, in 1976. She joined the Studio Museum’s board in 1973, after being a volunteer, and remained on it until her death. Explaining how...
MUSEUMS
morningbrew.com

My boss is misinterpreting a leadership book and killing our office vibe. I know because I used to live with the author.

Each week, our workplace whisperer Shane Loughnane answers a reader-submitted question about problems at work. Anything nagging at you? Ask Shane here. I love my job. But recently my boss has implemented policies that have been well-intentioned, but off-kilter. I discovered most of these ideas come from a workplace culture book he’s been reading. That would be fine, except I happen to know the author of this book (I lived with him in college) and my boss is interpreting the suggestions in a way I know the author never intended, leading to uncomfortable implementation that I think is putting our wonderful workplace culture at risk. Without coming off as “actually, I know better than you,” even though I have the “credentials” of knowing the author, how do I bring this up with him?—L.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

Friday essay: empathy or division? On the science and politics of storytelling

Writers can’t always be trusted when they talk about the power and importance of story. We have a vested interest and can get sentimental, promoting the immense power of story, of narrative, as inherently benign. Even when a writer is famously sceptical of narrative, such as Joan Didion, the sentimentalists overrule her. As Zadie Smith pointed out recently in The New Yorker, one of Didion’s most famous lines – “we tell ourselves stories in order to live” – is now quoted as if Didion is celebrating story rather than warning about delusion. “It is a peculiarity of Joan Didion’s work...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harvard Health

The Institute for Rebooting Social Media announces its inaugural cohort of visiting scholars

The Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University recently announced its Institute for Rebooting Social Media’s inaugural cohort of Visiting Scholars. An ambitious, three-year, “popup” research initiative, the Institute for Rebooting Social Media is designed to accelerate progress addressing social media’s most urgent problems. Conceived of by Professor Jonathan Zittrain ’95, George Bemis Professor of International Law and Professor of Computer Science, and James Mickens, Gordon McKay Professor of Computer Science, the Institute will convene world-class practitioners, policymakers, scholars, and students to improve the future of social media and online communication.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy