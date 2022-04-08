ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uchenna Nwosu: Offer from Seahawks was the best he got in free agency

The Seahawks were once again relatively quiet in free agency this year. Their biggest signing was former Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who has agreed to a two-year deal worth just under $20 million.

Nwosu spoke with the team’s beat writers yesterday for the first time and said the deal he was offered by Seattle was the best one he got.

Nwosu also took a shot at his former team, saying he’ll be happy to experience playing for a legit fanbase.

Savage.

