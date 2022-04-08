ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Jullian Taylor comments after signing with Vikings

By Jordy McElroy
 1 day ago
Jullian Taylor has faced adversity at every turn, and it led right back to the one place he still feels like he belongs: the football field.

After signing with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, the veteran defensive tackle is reinvigorated in his drive to stick on the roster and actually contribute in 2022.

He hasn’t played in an actual NFL game since tearing his ACL back in 2019. The Tennessee Titans signed him last February, but he was waived a few months later in June.

It’s tough coming back from ACL injuries, which can be career-ending in some cases. But Taylor took it all in stride by using the extra time to prepare for his next opportunity.

He was beyond excited when it finally came in the form of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings.

“Excited, blessed and grateful for this opportunity,” Taylor posted on social media. “I’m in a beautiful place right now in my life. I have to deliver. I’m back on my bully Thank you God.”

Taylor played for the San Francisco 49ers when Adofo-Mensah was still the director of football research and development for the team. So there’s clearly a connection between the two.

The Vikings are making an effort to beef up their defensive front during a free agency period where they’ve already added Za’Darius Smith and Harrison Phillips.

With the team currently in a win-now mode, they’re hopeful Taylor can do more more than just help out on the practice field.

