The SEC has long been the best college baseball conference in the country. Arkansas is making mincemeat of its fellow members in 2022, though. The Razorbacks, the second-ranked team in the country, dispatched perennial power Florida in Gainesville on Thursday night, 8-1, in the teams’ series opener. The win lifted the Hogs to 23-5 and 8-2 in the SEC. Only Tennessee, the No. 1 team in the nation, has a better record at 28-1 and 9-0. Those two aren’t scheduled to play this year during the regular season. As for Thursday, it was all Arkansas, even if it started a bit late. The...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO