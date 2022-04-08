ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

By Chris Pflum
Big Blue View
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleObviously the answer to that is “of course not”, especially when it’s your team. But some college teams can struggle to find playing time for all of their players. That, in turn, can make it so even talented prospects can slip through the cracks. That may...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Details Emerge Following Tragic Death Of Dwayne Haskins

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away. Haskins’ agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a vehicle struck and killed the former Ohio State star quarterback. Haskins was just 24 years old. Details surrounding Haskins’ tragic passing remained unknown in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Auburn QB “Fighting For His Life” After Being Hospitalized

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that a former college football quarterback is “fighting for his life.”. According to a GoFundMe page, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein had severe back pain which led him to go to the hospital. Unfortunately, an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back and his condition has worsened.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Yardbarker

Analysis: Seahawks Biggest Remaining Needs With 3 Weeks Until 2022 NFL Draft

Nearly a month after the new league year opened, the Seahawks have spent the last several weeks primarily re-signing their own players and doing work behind the scenes wrapping up preparations for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft by meeting with prospects, watching pro day workouts, and conducting medical examinations. As...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

LSU CB Derek Stingley To Visit Texans - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, TexansDaily.com will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide. Dig in below... APR 8 STINGLEY SETTLING IN HOUSTON? The Texans will be hosting former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley for a Top 30 pre-draft visit, according to NFL Network. Stingley is highly regarded as the No. 2 cornerback in the class behind Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Yardbarker

NFL Draft: LB Devin Lloyd On Atlanta's Radar?

The Atlanta Falcons saw some turnover at the linebacker position this offseason. Can they look for a replacement in the 2022 NFL Draft?. The Falcons saw their defensive leader from last season sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foye Oluokun agreed to a three-year deal with the Jaguars leaving a hole in the middle for Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mason Rudolph, Diontae Johnson pass on Mitch Trubisky's invite

New Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky invited his skill players and fellow quarterbacks to his home in Florida recently to workout and just get to know each other. At the time we said it was awkward to think fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph might attend. Rudolph and Trubisky are going to be going head-to-head for the starting quarterback job this season.
Big Blue View

10 years of OL draftees

The following is a list of players drafted to the Giants to play OL in some capacity from 2011-2020. I only leave 2021 out because there were no 2021 draftees. A bust is a player who never played well for the Giants. A stud is a player who played well during their time as a Giant. I am tired of people talking about how drafting OL guys after first round is better. Maybe that has worked for other teams, but clearly the Giants scouting department doesn’t understand the assignment.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#National Championship#Smart#Linebacker Quay Walker#New York Giants#Auburn
Big Blue View

Kyle Hamilton

I thought this might be a guy the Giants were targeting with one of their first round picks. i can't imagine they want to see Julian Love on the field and given how cutting Ryan saved virtuallly no money I figured the Giants had to have a plan. However after a suspect 40 at the combine and now an even more suspect time at his pro day is this a guy they should still consider?
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Schoen or get off the pot

Given the disastrous salary cap situation Dead Cap Dave left us with- by the way I would love to have know what his plan was going into this year with this situation, how could anyone have defended that fool- it is time to do whatever is necessary to move forward.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Everybody is doing it my 7 round mock

Using the PFF simulator and trying to be close to reality and what has been indicated by our GM as to his priorities, including getting out of Salary Cap Hell, and without being anywhere near qualified, this is my draft including 4 trades. One of the trades is quite unlikely to be offered.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Getting our press corner in round 3

Assuming we either pass on Sauce at #5 or the Jets take him at #4, how about we take Tariq Woolen, QB, UTSA, with one of our round #3 picks? See the Dan Brugler write up below (hopefully my cut and paste works!). Elite 4.26 speed and amazing 42 inch...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

Saquan Barkley & Daniel Jones

Saquan Barkley and Daniel Jones are two of the most polarizing players in recent Giants history. This is surprising as neither man is controversial in any way except for the respective positions, draft and on the playing field, that have defined opinions about them. Both men are now at the crossroads as Barkley is playing on his 5th year option and Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Opinions about them are all over the place. There are some who consider them both failures who should be jettisoned, Many believe they are not difference makers and should not be in the Giants future. There are injury concerns as both men have missed time. There is a Bizzaro world where some fans don't want them to play well for fear that the Giants will sign them to expensive contracts. Many have taken a wait and see attitude towards the 2022 season and trust Schoen and Daboll to make the right decision(s).
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Big Blue View

Catfish Hunter Birthday Mock

I love Gardner and Thibedaux and Cross is a strong pass blocker, but I want some more picks. Plus I love Penning's nastiness at tackle. So I trade our 1-5 to Houston for their 1-13, 2-37, and 3-80. Not bad. Puts me in position to draft Penning and gives me 2 more high picks.
SPORTS
College Football News

NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings 2022: From The College Perspective

Who are the offensive tackles who’ll matter in the 2022 NFL Draft, and what’s the college perspective on all of the top prospects?. After a relative down draft for offensive tackles – at least in terms of where the top prospects went, with just three in the first round and one before the 17 – here comes the bounce back.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy