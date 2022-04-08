2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Saquan Barkley and Daniel Jones are two of the most polarizing players in recent Giants history. This is surprising as neither man is controversial in any way except for the respective positions, draft and on the playing field, that have defined opinions about them. Both men are now at the crossroads as Barkley is playing on his 5th year option and Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Opinions about them are all over the place. There are some who consider them both failures who should be jettisoned, Many believe they are not difference makers and should not be in the Giants future. There are injury concerns as both men have missed time. There is a Bizzaro world where some fans don't want them to play well for fear that the Giants will sign them to expensive contracts. Many have taken a wait and see attitude towards the 2022 season and trust Schoen and Daboll to make the right decision(s).

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO