Once again, Cryptocurrency has made headlines because of the harmful effects it has on the environment due to its extreme energy consumption. It has become obvious that in order for crypto and blockchain technology to be adopted en masse, innovators must find a way to make projects more sustainable. This has led many industry leaders to try to reinvent reimagine how projects are thought about in order to make them more sustainable. These efforts are led by one dedicated team developing an NFT project aiming to offset and reverse carbon emissions, potentially providing a net negative solution. This is the team behind Treezies, an NFT project that will be responsible for planting tens of thousands of trees.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 26 DAYS AGO