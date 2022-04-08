Flashback Friday: Montell Jordan In Concert

Produced by Entertainment Tonight, the one-hour April 2 Whitney, a Look Back special will delve into the days leading up to Houston's tragic Feb. 11, 2012 death and its aftermath. ET also promises to share "never-before-seen" Whitney Houston moments from its vaults. The special will also feature interviews with Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica and Kelly Price. "The past 10 years is like 10 minutes or 10 days to me," Monica told E.T. earlier this year. "When I think about Whitney, the first thing that I picture is her smile. It was something that, believe it or not, she never lost. No matter what was happening, her smile was the first thing you saw. Even on a sad day, she would smile at you first... Selflessness, that was her."
