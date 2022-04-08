ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Studios Hollywood Guests Stuck and Stranded on Rides Following Blackout

By Jacklyn Krol
MIX 94.9
 2 days ago
Universal Studios Hollywood guests experienced quite the scare after the theme park experienced a blackout and mechanical issues. On Thursday (April 7) around 3:45 PM, a blackout took place which caused numerous attractions to shut down mid-ride. Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Transformers: The Ride 3D were both impacted...

