Pittsburgh, PA

Breaking down the Steelers picks in new 3-round mock draft

By Curt Popejoy
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJcoJ_0f3Z95pF00

It’s time to take a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers picks in a brand new three-round mock draft from the smart guys over at Draft Wire. Be sure to let us know in the comments what you think of these picks and you can check out the full mock draft here.

First round-QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Of3g_0f3Z95pF00
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Getting one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft without having to trade up with be the best-case scenario for the Steelers.

Second round-DT Travis Jones, UConn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gjSE_0f3Z95pF00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh needs a massive enforcer in the middle of the defensive line and they don’t get much bigger than Travis Jones.

Third round-WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOemO_0f3Z95pF00
(AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Getting a smooth route runner like Jalen Tolbert in the third round would be ideal. He adds an element of speed as well as a level of experience and polish to his game which would allow him to play right away.

Overall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uupiH_0f3Z95pF00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Top to bottom this draft is rock solid for the Steelers. It addresses some of the team’s top needs and potentially lands them a franchise quarterback. The only quibble I would have in terms of this being a predictive mock draft, is Clemson WR Justyn Ross is a guy the Steelers have shown interest in and I would assume be the target in the third round over Tolbert.

