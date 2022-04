I've got a few friends now that have had babies, and they all agree on one thing: man, diapers of expensive. They come in a big box that seems like it'll take you a while to go through, but then you vastly underestimate how much and how frequently poop can come out of this small creature. When you're having a baby, a significant chunk of your budget has to go to just getting more and more boxes of diapers.

22 DAYS AGO