HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jim Robb with the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale notes that for people who have been praying for Ukraine, coming to the sale is a way you can help. "When you start thinking in terms of where a lot of the Mennonites, their background, is from, they came to the United States from the Ukraine," Robb said. "German and Swiss background, but they ended up in Russia and in the Ukraine area and they came here and they brought with them those ethnic foods. Verenike, somebody told me it was actually the national dish of the Ukraine."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO