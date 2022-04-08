Women’s Front Closure Plus Size Full Coverage Lace Underwire

Vintage America Blues f’ab body c straight leg jean has slimming mesh panels for tummy control, a hidden inner waist band for no-gap waist & curved yoke with uplifting darts to enhance your shape. Sporting the standard five pocket design, zipper fly, Straight leg fit and finish hemline this figure flattering jean will make the most out of any outfit you put together whether for work, school or those special date nights. Helping you look your best from any angle. Goes great with any fashion top and trendy footwear from boots to sandals making it a clear wardrobe must have. Vintage America encompasses the spirit and attitude of the bohemian lifestyle. That natural, easygoing, romantic sensibility.

