Here's how Raheem Morris ended up with a Justin Herbert cutout in his house after Super Bowl LVI

Cooper Kupp and Justin Herbert are both very good players. They both play in Los Angeles, and they both wear No. 10 for a team with blue and yellow colors.

They’re not, however, the same player. Not even close.

One plays wide receiver for the Rams and was an All-Pro last season. The other is the Chargers’ quarterback and only in his second NFL season.

So when Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris came home after winning Super Bowl LVI and saw a cardboard cutout of Herbert standing next to a cutout of Aaron Donald, he was puzzled. Why in the world is there a cutout of the Chargers’ quarterback in his house?

He shared the story behind the mix-up while on The Pivot Podcast this week and it’s hilarious.

“The Super Bowl is a big deal. It’s in the city. You can’t bring the kids. So, like, let’s get a cardboard cutout of Aaron Donald, let’s get a cardboard cutout of Cooper Kupp, and let’s go to work. Let’s let the kids have fun. And I get home, and I go, ‘Babe, why is Justin Herbert’s cutout in our house?’ She goes, ‘No, that’s Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.’ I go, ‘That is not Cooper Kupp.’

Naturally, former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who Morris replaced, was (jokingly) to blame for being a rogue agent.

“I think it was Brandon Staley, he set me up,” Morris said. “Blame Brandon Staley for that. No, I’m just joking.”

Here’s the video of Morris telling the story to Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor on the podcast.