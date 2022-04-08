ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Here's how Raheem Morris ended up with a Justin Herbert cutout in his house after Super Bowl LVI

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003Wjx_0f3Z1sGZ00

Cooper Kupp and Justin Herbert are both very good players. They both play in Los Angeles, and they both wear No. 10 for a team with blue and yellow colors.

They’re not, however, the same player. Not even close.

One plays wide receiver for the Rams and was an All-Pro last season. The other is the Chargers’ quarterback and only in his second NFL season.

So when Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris came home after winning Super Bowl LVI and saw a cardboard cutout of Herbert standing next to a cutout of Aaron Donald, he was puzzled. Why in the world is there a cutout of the Chargers’ quarterback in his house?

He shared the story behind the mix-up while on The Pivot Podcast this week and it’s hilarious.

“The Super Bowl is a big deal. It’s in the city. You can’t bring the kids. So, like, let’s get a cardboard cutout of Aaron Donald, let’s get a cardboard cutout of Cooper Kupp, and let’s go to work. Let’s let the kids have fun. And I get home, and I go, ‘Babe, why is Justin Herbert’s cutout in our house?’ She goes, ‘No, that’s Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.’ I go, ‘That is not Cooper Kupp.’

Naturally, former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who Morris replaced, was (jokingly) to blame for being a rogue agent.

“I think it was Brandon Staley, he set me up,” Morris said. “Blame Brandon Staley for that. No, I’m just joking.”

Here’s the video of Morris telling the story to Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor on the podcast.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Terrell Owens Sends Message to Colin Kaepernick Ahead of Football Return

Terrell Owens is returning to football and looking to recruit Colin Kaepernick. While speaking with TMZ Sports, Owens, an NFL Hall of Famer who spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, said he wants Kaepernick to join him and play in the Fan Controlled Football League. Owens knows Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL and believes playing in the FCF can help him get there faster.
NFL
FanSided

Will Matt Ryan finally win a Super Bowl in Indianapolis?

Matt Ryan has had all the statistical success you could hope for likely ending his career as a top-five quarterback in nearly every major passing category. While this may not be accurate to his skill level it speaks to his production and consistency over the last decade and a half. Ryan is arguably the most accomplished veteran in the league who is yet to win a Super Bowl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

LOOK: Russell Wilson Sends Big Courtland Sutton Message on Twitter

Denver Broncos fans are giddy about what joys await this fall when the team finally takes the field with newly-acquired franchise quarterback Russell Wilson under center. Suddenly, the Broncos' grip of formidable skill-position players will no longer be squandered. At least, that's the hope. That's the expectation. Wilson seems to...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bobby Wagner Reveals Big NFL Aspirations Off The Field

Linebacker Bobby Wagner feels that his five-year, $50 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams might be his last in the NFL. At 31 years old, he might be moving to the tail end of his peak years. However, there are still no signs of him slowing down after tallying...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Crowder
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy