Typical snowpack peak is here – and here's how Colorado's current snowpack compares

File photo. Photo Credit: InkkStudios (iStock).

It's official – today is the typical date of peak snowpack in Colorado and this year, the state remains quite a bit off from the norm.

Statewide, Colorado is currently at 90 percent of the to-date median and 83 percent of the median peak snowpack number, with the median date of that peak falling on April 8.

The chart below depicts Colorado's snowpack compared to the 20-year median throughout the snow season, thus far. The black line shows the snowpack level throughout the 2021-2022 snow season, with the green line depicting the 20-year median snowpack.

Graph Credit: USDA.

While Colorado is at 90 percent of the to-date median and 83 percent of the median snowpack peak, it's unlikely the state will gain much ground toward reaching 100 percent of the median on either metric.

Current data from the National Weather Service shows that Colorado has a slight chance of seeing above-norm precipitation during the middle of April, though the state is likely to see below-norm precipitation during much of the month after that.

A little bit of precipitation is expected to fall in the mountains on Saturday night, with the possibility of a couple inches accumulating on high elevation peaks and ridges. Following that, a potentially significant storm is set to hit parts of the state on next Tuesday and Wednesday. Exactly what this ends up looking like remains unclear, but blizzard conditions could be possible if it ends up hitting hard.

Roughly 83 percent of the state is currently experiencing drought conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor, which compares to 92 percent this time, last year.

Find more weather information on the National Weather Service website.