Schenectady, NY

Schenectady Municipal Golf Course on track to open Saturday

WNYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHENECTADY - Despite all the rain, the Schenectady Municipal Golf Course was...

wnyt.com

KRQE News 13

Rezoning concerns near west side golf course

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A west side golf course is not happy about some potential new neighbors. Paradise Golf Course is against a possible zoning change to a property right next to their clubhouse.  Thursday at an Environmental Planning Commission hearing, a request was heard for a zoning amendment. It would rezone the commercial area […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WNYT

Schenectady County sees minor flooding

The water levels along some of the streams and rivers were still high Friday evening as a result of Thursday night's rain. Over in the Stockade Historic District, part of the parking lot and a playground were covered in water at Riverside Park. Jumpin Jacks in Scotia saw some flooding...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Best Spring Golf Courses Open in the Hudson Valley

Ever since I shared the news about the first Hudson Valley golf courses to open for the 2022 season I feel like Mother Nature has put a whammy on the weather but that hasn't stopped die-hard golfers from hitting their favorite Hudson Valley courses that are now open for the 2022 golf season.
HUDSON, NY

