Taylor Rogers troll video should kick Padres-Giants rivalry into high gear

By Gabrielle Starr
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo of newest Padres’ reliever Taylor Rogers trolling his brother, Giants pitcher Tyler Rogers, goes viral after Opening Day trade. The San Diego Padres made a last-minute trade with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, and it inadvertently kicked their division rivalry with the San Francisco Giants into high...

