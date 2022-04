Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — a real, human man who works — understands the plight of those who work remotely. The 37-year-old founder of one of the world’s largest companies is actually working remotely as you read this. But unlike you or me, Zuckerberg’s home office is in the metaverse. Zuckerberg on Facebook today teased an upcoming software update to the Quest 2’s Horizon Home that includes a home office space. It looks kind of like a Blue Bottle Coffee, or maybe a dentist’s office. But it’s in VR, you see.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO