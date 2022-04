SEATTLE — If browsing the aisles of a book store is one of your favorite things to do, then head to West Seattle to Paper Boat Booksellers. Eric Judy and his wife Desirae Wilkerson own and operate the store. Eric was in the music industry for 20 years, including co-founding the group Modest Mouse and Desirae works as an interior designer. Both wanted to start something new. So the couple took their love of reading and opened the first new book shop in the area in years.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 DAYS AGO