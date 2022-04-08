ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Alzheimer's drug from Biogen hits Medicare coverage curbs

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJ38q_0f3YtITJ00

April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. government health plan for people age 65 and over on Thursday issued its final coverage policy for Biogen's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, moving forward with an unusually strict plan limiting it to patients in clinical trials.

Below are the events to the drug's long-winding, controversial approval last June and developments since:

2007: University of Zurich spin-off Neurimmune Therapeutics licensed exclusive rights of aducanumab to Biogen. (https://bit.ly/3g3MlFm)

March, 2014: Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) agrees to collaborate with Biogen to develop treatments for Alzheimer's disease, including an option for the Tokyo-based company to jointly develop and commercialize aducanumab. (https://bit.ly/3JgMGRu)

March, 2015: The first sign aducanamab could work is seen when Biogen released interim data from a small study that showed reduced brain-destroying amyloid plaque and slowed clinical decline in patients with mild disease. (https://reut.rs/3g1HHHM)

July, 2015: Biogen's trial of 6 milligrams of aducanumab, a dose it hoped would be effective without producing the brain swelling seen in higher doses, failed to significantly slow mental decline. (https://reut.rs/37xO1Gx)

September, 2015: Biogen started to test aducanumab in people with early Alzheimer's disease in its two global, late-stage studies known as ENGAGE and EMERGE. (https://bwnews.pr/34IyKhd)

March, 2019: Aducanamab found unlikely to be successful by an independent committee monitoring its large trials. Biogen ended the studies and lost $18 billion in market value. (https://reut.rs/3cax98b)

October, 2019: A new analysis of two discontinued studies showed the drug slowed progression of Alzheimer's and Biogen revived plans to seek U.S. approval. (https://reut.rs/3pgD8gZ)

July, 2020: Biogen completed the submission of a biologics license application to the U.S. FDA for the approval of aducanumab. (https://bit.ly/3E1aHLu)

November, 2020: FDA staff said Biogen showed "exceptionally persuasive" evidence that aducanumab is effective in documents released ahead of a meeting of outside experts who considered whether to recommend approval. (https://reut.rs/3ujL4Cj)

November, 2020: The panel of outside advisers to the FDA disagreed with the agency's staff and voted that aducanumab had not been proven to slow progression of the disease. (https://reut.rs/3rd58nN)

June, 2021: The U.S. health regulator approved aducanumab, branded as Aduhelm, saying that the reduction in amyloid plaque is likely to slow the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients. The agency turned to an accelerated pathway designed to bring promising drugs to market quickly to enable the move. read more

June, 2021: Biogen priced the drug at $56,000 per year for an average weight person.

June, 2021: FDA released documents that revealed disagreements within the agency over the decision to approve the drug. At least three members from a panel of outside advisers to the regulator resigned in protest. read more

July, 2021: FDA changed its initial broad decision on Aduhelm's use to restrict the drug to patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of Alzheimer's. The agency called for an independent federal probe into its interactions with Biogen. read more

July, 2021: Biogen recorded second-quarter sales of about $2 million from Aduhelm. The company said a "big chunk" of that revenue reflected inventory buildup and had not yet been administered to patients. read more

August-September, 2021: U.S. lawmakers launched an investigation on the accelerated approval of the drug and requested documents from the FDA related to the decision. read more

October, 2021: Aduhelm brought in much lower-than-expected sales of $300,000 in its first full quarter as doctors held back on using the drug. read more

December, 2021: The European Medicines Agency rejected Aduhelm, saying the link between the drug's reduction of amyloid beta and a clinical improvement in the disease had not been established. read more

December, 2021: The company cut the U.S. price of the drug by about half to $28,200.

January, 2022: U.S. Medicare announced plans to cover Aduhelm only for patients enrolled in a clinical trial, limiting access to the drug. read more

February, 2022: The Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission began investigating Biogen over the drug. read more

March, 2022: Tokyo-based partner Eisai cuts its role to a royalty agreement, giving up right to share profit from Aduhelm. read more

March, 2022: Biogen published data from its long-term studies in the lesser-known Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease. read more

April, 2022: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued its final coverage policy for Aduhelm. read more

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot, Peter Henderson and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eisai
beckershospitalreview.com

Many Medicare patients don't fill prescriptions for specialty drugs, study finds

Many Medicare beneficiaries who don't qualify for low-income subsidies aren't filling prescriptions for expensive specialty drugs used to treat serious health issues, a study published in Health Affairs found. Researchers at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center analyzed prescribing records and fill data for 17,076 prescriptions covering expensive medications used...
NASHVILLE, TN
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#New Drug Application#Alzheimer#Medicare#University Of Zurich#Neurimmune Therapeutics#Eisai Co Ltd
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
Complex

New Study Links Marijuana Use to Lower Resting Heart Rate

A new study published in the American Journal of Medicine has revealed that marijuana use is associated with lower resting heart rate. Researchers from the United States and Switzerland explored the association between cannabis exposure and heart rate in a large cohort of middle-aged adults. The team of scientists determined...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Concord News Journal

“We realized once that needle hit her arm, it was a one-way ticket to here,” woman died after developing vaccine-induced immune disease, husband speaks out

The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decline in the last couple of weeks after America set new record high numbers on a daily basis in January driven by the Omicron, the most contagious variant since the pandemic began. Currently, United States has one of the best vaccination rates with more than 254 million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines representing 76.8% of the US population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy