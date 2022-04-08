ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Affidavit: Man points firearm at woman, 11-year-old girl

By César Rodriguez
MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man landed behind bars for allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman and an 11-year-old girl, according to an arrest affidavit. Osvaldo Cruz Magallanes, 39, was charged with aggravated assault of a date, family,...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Police: Man tries to kidnap 13-year-old girl in broad daylight

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) — Police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old-girl in broad daylight in Brooklyn, and they’re hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest. It happened Sunday afternoon on Pitkin Avenue in Cypress Hills. Authorities say a dark colored SUV...
BROOKLYN, WI
Post Register

Idaho man accused of raping 16-year-old girl

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A 24-year-old Bonneville County man is accused of raping an underage girl. The Bonneville Sheriff's Office says Danilo D. Nitura and a 16-year-old girl were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana on Wednesday when the alleged assault occurred. "Moments later Mr. Nitura began kissing and...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
ohmymag.co.uk

Kidnapped 11 years ago, this girl was found over 500 km from her home

In 2011, little Camille Chauvet vanished. She had been taken by her mother, who was later found in Switzerland at the beginning of March, according to Nice-Matin, a French magazine. Kidnapped in the Var 11 years ago, Camille was found in Switzerland. Camilla Chauvet has been found safe and sound....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nashville News Hub

No jail time for the manager who killed a customer with a single punch after the elderly man walked into the store, criticized the worker and called him the N-word

The 27-year-old quick service restaurant manager reportedly punched the white 77-year-old customer who used racial slurs while serving the man. The elderly irate customer walked into the shop and began to scream complaints of poor service. The employee asked him to leave, but the customer continued his tirade and called the worker the n-word.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Florida Press

Woman, man, 16-year-old girl found dead inside condo

Orlando police are investigating after a family of three was found dead on Thursday. According to a police report, officers were called to the 5100 block of Conroy Road at the Residences at Villa Medici Condos around 10 am A woman called 911 because she said she had not been able to get a hold of the family of three for several days . Police said they forced their way in after looking through a window and seeing that something was wrong. Upon arrival, officers found two women, a 48-year-old and a 16-year-old, and a man, 53, dead inside the condominium. Officials said the teen attended Dr. Phillips High School. Police say the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide. Officials believe the 53-year-old man killed his wife and child.Investigators said the suspect moved his family to the United States from Spain very nearly many years ago. Additionally, police say the suspect restricted communication his wife could have with loved ones.”He was so controlling, the wife’s family had no idea where the victim was,” one officer stated. People who worked with the wife at Bravo supermarket on Oak Ridge Road said the husband was the one who came in and asked for a job for her and spoke for her. Coworkers said the woman always seemed nervous but they did not know her well enough to know the extent of what she may have been experiencing at home. Police Chief Orlando Rolón pointed out that all people are entitled to domestic abuse protection “regardless of immigration status.” Officials said the family had moved to Orlando over the summer from New Jersey. Officers had not been called out to residence before. One officer said that children living in fear at their home should reach out to someone at their school or even a friend’s parent. Those who are seeking help for domestic abuse can call the Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Orange County students are advised they can report any type of concern to an adult on campus. All OCPS employees have a duty to immediately report known or suspected child abuse, neglect or abandonment under Management Directive A-4 – Employee Accountability For Reporting Child Abuse, Neglect or Abandonment Procedures. If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

2-year-old shoots dead 4-year-old sister in horror gas station accident

A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed for killing ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son

A child killer who murdered his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after the couple’s horrific abuse was captured on secret recordings.“Defenceless” Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and internal injuries by the time of his death in October 2019 after weeks of cruelty at the hands of Kemar Brown and mother Phylesia Shirley, the Old Bailey heard.Brown, 28, was convicted of murder after a trial earlier this month, while Shirley, 24, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.They appeared alongside each other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
PIX11

Man gropes 13-year-old girl in Staten Island, police say

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man groped a 13-year-old girl in Staten Island Sunday afternoon, according to police. The suspect sexually harassed the victim in the vicinity of Harbor Road at around 1:30 p.m. before fleeing, authorities said. Police are seeking help in identifying and finding the suspect. Submit tips to police by […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy