Public Health

Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago
(Reuters) -Moderna Inc said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine made by its contract manufacturer Rovi after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body.

No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden in January.

The drugmaker said the contamination was found in just one vial, and it was recalling the whole lot out of “an abundance of caution”. It did not disclose what was found in the vial.

Japanese authorities last year suspended the use of some doses of the vaccine, which Moderna later recalled, after an investigation found stainless steel contaminants in some vials.

Over 900 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered worldwide to date.

Moderna said on Friday it did not believe the contamination posed a risk to other vials in the lot.

Isaac Willson
1d ago

it’s disturbing- but it also makes you realize that the handful of people through out history who were contrarians - who did and thought the opposite and spoke out against the governments in history and their corruption- they were hero’s- many who were unrecognized in the pages of history- but without them- major corrupt governments would have caused mass destruction to humanity.

Nancy O'Neill
1d ago

They should have done that 2 years ago bc it's all poison.

Nancy Marie
20h ago

I think people are going to find out this vaccine is an aides experiment.

