Glamnlord Cosmetics opened a kiosk Feb. 6 at Stonebriar Centre, located at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The business offers facial waxing, eyelash extensions and makeup applications. Glamnlord Cosmetics also has an in-house cosmetic line of skin care and makeup products. The business is hiring people with an interest in sales and beauty. Glamnlord Cosmetics’ kiosk is on the first floor of the mall near Pandora and GameStop. 214-762-6316. www.glamnlord.club.

FRISCO, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO