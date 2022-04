A Ukrainian boy made headlines earlier this month for crossing the border into Slovakia all by himself and now, he has been reunited with his mom and grandma. Slovakian police confirmed the emotional reunion on their official Facebook page. Hassan, the 11-year-old boy, went viral earlier this month after he made the long arduous journey to Slovakia on his own, with nothing but a phone number scribbled on his hand. Slovakian authorities posted about the journey that ended in reuniting the family. They thanked police officers on both sides of the border for helping the family cross over and reunite with the boy. "Mom, grandma, and five siblings are all well, together and safe. Thank you to all who help refugees from Ukraine," read the post.

