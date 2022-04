April 4 to 8 is the Week of the Young Child, a nationwide, annual celebration that celebrates early learning, young children, their teachers, and families. Today, we know more than ever about the importance of children’s earliest years in shaping their learning and development. Never have the needs of young children and their families been more pressing. That’s why the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world’s largest early childhood education association, established the Week of the Young Child (WOYC) – to focus awareness on early childhood education.

