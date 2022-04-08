Fuzzy Friday: Tails and Treats at the Shiawassee Humane Society

Pet owners love any reason to do something nice for their fur baby. I feel like an idiot sometimes for waiting so long in life to have a dog. My wife and I just got our first dog a little over a year ago. Since then, it's been a completely life-changing experience. I take way too many pictures of my boy Neko doing absolutely anything. Or sometimes even nothing at all. I'm a nut like that.
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Potato Guardian is a very smart boy who gets very affectionate when he warms up to you. He won't say no to an occasional head (or butt) scratch.
March 23, 2022 is National Puppy Day! These fluffy, happy-go-lucky, bundles of pure love light up the world with their cuteness. Side note: They also come with a lot of work to mold them into wonderful companions. To celebrate this national holiday, we introduce Pistol, our one and only pup right now:
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) After a two year hiatus from COVID Jefferson County Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser is back! Dueling Pianos is Friday and tickets are SOLD OUT! This event creates a fun, high-energy atmosphere. It includes comedy, sing-a-long, and hilariously interactive professional entertainment. What makes this event even more special is all money raised […]
RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) — A total of 15 of the 18 mammals brought to San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center for care earlier this month have been returned to the wild, it was announced Monday. All of the animals -- including raccoons, opossums, squirrels and a skunk --...
The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is over capacity. They only have 74 kennels but currently have 78 dogs in the shelter, which doesn’t include the daily surrenders they’re getting throughout the county. The Humane Society is reducing the adoption fee for dogs to $17 through March...
Well, it's still March, but is it really ever too early to start looking for Mother's Day gifts?. The Broome County Humane Society and Schaefer's Gardens have you covered. The two are partnering to sell hanging flower baskets. There are 10 different kinds of flowers and each basket costs $30.
JANESVILLE
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is on pace to complete its new shelter on County G by the end of March.
However, it remains uncertain if the group will be able to move into the new shelter right away.
“Unfortunately, we are still uncertain when our new kennels and cages are going to...
The FurBall is a fundraiser for our four-legged friends. The Central Nebraska Humane Society hosts the event annually, raising over $10,000 at last year's event. This year, they hoped it is an even bigger success. The Central Nebraska Humane Society is a no-kill, open-mission shelter for dogs and cats. Saturday's...
It’s only March, but 2022 has already proven to be an extremely busy year for the Cherryland Humane Society. Everything changed completely for volunteers at the nonprofit in January when they took in over 160 dogs at once from a home in East Bay Township. This proved to be...
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Kali, who is being featured a second time because...
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Central PA Humane Society (CPHS) has announced that they are returning to normal business hours. If you have been wondering about getting a pet then the Central PA Humane Society is just the place. Come and look at dogs, cats and their bunny Henri and pick out an animal to adopt. […]
The University of Michigan men’s hockey team brought their secret weapon with them for Thursday night’s Frozen Four in Boston. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, April 7. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some of the...
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Humane Society of Fremont County is in need of blankets. Due to recent cases of parvo, the organization was forced to throw away several blankets. Now, the organization is asking for donations of blankets, new and old. “Some of the kiddos here like to eat their blankets so not every […]
The Toledo Humane Society announced that it is offering a variety of hands-on summer camp learning experiences to children age 5 to age 16. Camps include the junior animal adventure camp, animal adventure camp, animal photography and drawing camp, K9 training workshop beginner-intermediate, and an animal careers and pre-veterinary workshop.
The Humane Society of Cambria County and Nardecchia Spay Neuter Fund have announced a new partnership that will focus on increasing local spay and neuter services in Cambria County. A spay and neuter clinic for cats was held on Thursday in Johnstown and the executive director of the Humane Society...
