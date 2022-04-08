ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Top Democrat Jim Clyburn says Hillary Clinton would have been president if Obama had nominated a black woman to the Supreme Court

By Nikki Schwab
 1 day ago

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he believed that Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had former President Barack Obama nominated a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Speaking to the Hill newspaper, the No. 3 House Democrat pointed to Obama's choice of now Attorney General Merrick Garland to fill the seat of the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in March 2016 - eight months before the presidential election.

'I'll always believe that if this had been done when Garland's name went up that Hillary Clinton would have been president. All you've got to do is look at voter turnout. Look at Hillary Clinton's turnout,' Clyburn explained. 'I just think the black vote would have been much more incentivized in Michigan, for instance, and other places, that I think would have made a huge difference.'

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he believed that Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had former President Barack Obama nominated a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court
President Barack Obama (right) nominated now Attorney General Merrick Garland (center) to the Supreme Court in March 2016 - eight months before the presidential election. Garland's nomination was held up by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell 
Clyburn argued more black voters would have come out for Hillary Clinton (pictured) had a black female Supreme Court justice's nomination been stuck in the balance of the 2016 presidential election 

'It would have given her a much better message to run on,' Clyburn continued.

Obama's choice of Garland was supposed to attract Republican support.

However, the Senate's top Republican, now Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, refused to move Garland's nomination along - saying he wouldn't do so before the 2016 election.

Clyburn's point was that black voters would have come out in higher numbers for Clinton had the nomination of the first female black justice been held in the balance.

Instead, Republican nominee Donald Trump was able to flip three traditionally Democratic states - Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - to win the Electoral College over Clinton.

Trump was then able to fill Scalia's seat with conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Clyburn's comments came Thursday, the same day the Senate confirmed the first black woman, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, to serve on the Supreme Court.

The White House will mark her historic nomination with an event Friday afternoon.

President Joe Biden received Clyburn's endorsement ahead of the all-important South Carolina primary during the 2020 race.

Biden, the former vice president, had lost in Iowa and New Hampshire and came in a distant second place to Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Nevada caucuses before his fortunes changed by easily winning the Palmetto state.

Biden committed to Clyburn, and announced publicly, that as president he would nominate a black woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

He made good on that promise by nominating Jackson to fill the seat that had been occupied by retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer.

Gatornation6868
1d ago

Would love to hear how he came to that ridiculous conclusion! With the media bias and incompetence being stuck on Hillary's emails and nothing else plus Russia's interference it wasn't happening!!

Kevin Eddy
19h ago

funny how politics in America has turned to black and white instead of doing what's best for our country you should all be ashamed of what you politicians are doing now

Mara
1d ago

no black peoples wake up and stop letting politicians use them for votes that is why she didn't win plus her email scandal.

