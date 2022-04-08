15 taken to the hospital after Kansas City apartment fire

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver...

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO