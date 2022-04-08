Penn State baseball pushes series opener with Northwestern back a day

After a 26-10 season that included a Big Ten Tournament title, Iowa enters the offseason set to replace a superstar and the Big Ten’s all-time 3-pointers made leader. Sophomore forward Keegan Murray recently announced his intention to enter the 2022 NBA draft and sixth-year senior guard Jordan Bohannon has exhausted his eligibility.
Murray ranked fourth nationally and led all power-five players in scoring average with 23.5 points per game. He also finished with the nation’s most total points with 822. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native finished second in the Big Ten with his 8.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Bohannon finished his Hawkeye...
