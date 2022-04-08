2022 NFL draft: Cameron Thomas scouting report

A relentless pass rusher with a knack for getting to the quarterback, San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas hopes to make the same kind of impact at the next level as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about this two-time Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year:

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 267

Class: Redshirt Junior

Strengths

Returning to his high school position of a traditional 4-3 defensive end last season, Thomas took advantage of the move back to a more natural role, racking up 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. He played defensive tackle the prior two years, and while still being impactful, he didn’t have quite the production he had last season.

Thomas is a ferocious technician with excellent athleticism and hand usage. He attacks off the snap with violent hands that shock the opposition before he quickly separates from the lineman. His pass rush tool box is heavy, with a variety of counters, swims, and power moves. He’s also rushing the passer with a plan in mind, and was very successful at executing it. His relentless style of play, combined with immaculate technique, wore down the opposition over the entire game, and he took advantage of any openings given by his tired opponents.

In the run game, Thomas is a similar playmaker. Once he makes his move, he locates the ball carrier through traffic and lays them out with the full weight of his body. Off the snap, he slaps, grasps, and lifts to consume gaps before working the interior of the lineman and slipping through and making the play on the runner.

Weaknesses

When the run game shifted to his side, Thomas could get washed away at times by double-teams that isolated him. He didn’t have the physical stature or elite speed to consistently break free from double teams on power runs.

Noting that same speed issue, it didn’t appear that teams were worried about Thomas flying off the edge, and he was sometimes stalled by a running back chip that gave the quarterback enough time to get rid of the ball.

Projection

Thomas could play as a traditional 4-3 end at the next level, or add on a couple of pounds and play defensive end in a 3-4 scheme. Some team will be getting a reliable starter who will understand assignments and provide relentless pursuit to ball carriers and quarterbacks alike. While he may not have a super-high ceiling, Thomas is a polished, pro-ready defender who can make an immediate impact. That should be enough to get him drafted on Day 2.