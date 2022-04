PANAMA CITY BEACH — Keep PCB Beautiful is looking for “beach heroes” to join the 27-Mile Great American “Be A Beach Hero” Cleanup on March 26 from 9-10:30 a.m. On that day, everyone who has adopted one of the beach accesses is encouraged to clean their access at the same time. The public can join in on the cleanup by choosing their favorite section of beach to pick up trash/debris.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO