Politics

Russia's influence in Eastern Europe demonstrated in Moldova

 1 day ago

Russia has stationed troops in Transnistria, Moldova, since the break up...

americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY

