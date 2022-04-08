ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Mexicans to hit the polls in presidential recall election

 1 day ago

Mexico’s president has set a recall election for Sunday on...

Slate

Poll: Biden Approval Rating Falls to Lowest of His Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the latest NBC News poll. The president’s overall approval rating tumbled to 40 percent in the poll with 55 percent of adults saying they disapprove of the job he is doing in the White House. It marks the lowest point for the poll and a three-point decline from January, which means the drop was within the poll’s margin of error of 3.1 percent. In the January poll, 43 percent said they approved of Biden’s job performance, with 54 percent saying they did not approve. Almost a year ago, in April 2021, Biden’s approval rating stood at 53 percent.
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Idaho Republican storms off after reporter asks why she spoke at event hosted by white nationalist

An interview with Idaho’s lieutenant governor went off the rails after a reporter asked her why she spoke at an event hosted by a well-known white supremacist.Last month, Lt Governor Janice McGeachin spoke at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) in Orlando, Florida. The event was organised by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who was involved in both the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and the “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the 2021 Capitol riot.KTVB reporter Brian Holmes asked Ms McGeachin, a Republican, why she spoke at Mr Fuentes’ event.“Are you familiar with who...
POLITICS
creators.com

The Sudden Biden Epiphany at the Washington Post

Just when you thought the Hunter Biden scandals had died in darkness, The Washington Post published more than 6,300 words on March 30 admitting that a notable fraction of his laptop contents was authentic. Why now? Why not last year? Why did liberal outlets act like everyone expressing concern about...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

