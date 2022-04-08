ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Construction starts on Valerie’s Taco Shop in McKinney’s Hub 121

By Miranda Jaimes
 1 day ago
Construction started in mid-March on Valerie’s Taco Shop, located at 6720 Alma Road in McKinney, as part of the Hub 121 development off SH 121. Officials with the restaurant say construction is expected to last about a month...

