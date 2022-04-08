ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu's 'Woke' returns with a second season

bpr.org
 1 day ago

A show that pokes fun at progressive activism has...

www.bpr.org

IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TVLine

Fox Sets Season Finale Dates for 9-1-1s, The Resident, Call Me Kat and 9 Others

Click here to read the full article. Fox in one fell swoop on Tuesday announced a slew of spring/summer premieres (detailed here), as well as locked in 13 season finales (listed below). CBS, NBC and ABC previously set their own season finale dates. To date, Fox has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Fantasy Island (get Season 2 premiere date), The Great North and The Simpsons. The freshman dramedy The Big Leap, meanwhile, is the network’s only confirmed cancellation thus far. In the demo, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer currently tie as Fox’s top-rated entertainment program...
TVLine

ABC Sets Season Finale Dates for Grey's Anatomy (aka Episode 400!), The Conners, AMLT and 9 Others

Click here to read the full article. Following CBS and NBC‘s lead, ABC is the latest broadcast-TV network to detail its rollout of springtime season finales (though only for scripted shows) — and it includes a final farewell and one major milestone. To date, ABC has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie and Station 19, while only black-ish has been announced as ending. In the demo, Grey’s Anatomy — which will celebrate Episode 400 with the back half of its two-hour season finale — is currently ABC’s top-rated entertainment program...
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
E! News

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix. On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching. Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1...
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
TVLine

Geena Davis Exits CBS Legal Pilot In Middle of Production — Which Oscar Winner Is Poised to Replace Her?

Click here to read the full article. Geena Davis‘ potential TV comeback has been thwarted. The Oscar winner — who was set to star opposite Skylar Astin in CBS’ untitled legal drama pilot from writer/EP Scott Prendergast — has abruptly left the project. According to Deadline, Davis’ departure occurred after production on the pilot had already begun. It remains unclear what led to her abrupt exit. Fellow Oscar champ Marcia Gay Harden (late of CBS’ Code Black) is currently in talks to replace Davis in the role, TVLine has confirmed. The prospective series centers on a talented but directionless P.I. (Astin) who begrudgingly...
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2022

April is almost here and Amazon's Prime Video service is celebrating the calendar change by releasing a ton of new movies and TV shows throughout the month. This weekend, Amazon unveiled the full list of titles being added to its streaming roster in April 2022 and there is quite a lot to look forward to. Regardless of what you're in the mood for, there's likely something for you hitting Prime Video in the coming weeks.
Popculture

FOX Renews New Drama Series for Season 2

Fox renewed The Cleaning Lady, a new drama starring Daredevil alum Elodie Yung and Oliver Hudson, for a second season. The series has been a surprise scripted hit for the network, which has become better known lately as The Masked Singer's home. It was inspired by the Argentinian drama La Chica Que Limpia.
Cleveland.com

HBO Max, Discovery+ to combine into a single streaming service as part of merger

WarnerMedia’s new streaming service is going to offer everything cable once did: the newest movies, home renovation shows and Guy Fieri. The company’s merger with Discovery, expected to go through within the next month, will also see both streaming services — HBO Max and Discovery+ — combine into a “blowout” product, Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels confirmed Monday.
Deadline

Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

Can’t decide what to watch this weekend? Some of your favorite streaming services have got you covered – no matter what you’re in the mood for. Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have taken their talents to Netflix for Metal Lords, a drama that has notes of a more mature School of Rock – all rolled into a coming-of-age story backed by a killer soundtrack.
Variety

‘Turning Red’ Debuts at No. 1 on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10

Click here to read the full article. Though the reign of “Encanto” has begun to subside, Disney Plus remains on top with Pixar’s latest feature “Turning Red” debuting in the No. 1 position in Nielsen’s newly released Top 10 streaming rankings. The title accrued more than 1.7 billion minutes watched from March 7 to 13, beating out “The Last Kingdom” and “Pieces of Her,” the Netflix series that nabbed positions 2 and 3 respectively, both with 1.4 billion minutes watched. “Turning Red” wasn’t originally intended for a streaming debut at all, until Disney announced in January that the title would skip...
inputmag.com

You can stream entire seasons of TV shows on YouTube for free now

YouTube is actively trying to capitalize on the segmentation of our film and TV viewing options that was ushered in by the age of streaming. U.S. viewers will now be able to watch full seasons of shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda, and Heartland, among others, on the platform for free, with ad support.
BGR.com

Save money on Netflix, HBO Max, and more with one brilliant streaming trick

Like a lot of you, I find myself at the moment paying significantly more each month for the various streaming services I’m signed up for than I ever did for cable. At least $135 a month, in fact, which encompasses Netflix; Hulu with the live TV add-on option; YouTube Premium; HBO Max; Apple TV Plus; and Disney Plus. Luckily, for people like me, there’s a pretty simple and brilliant way to save money when you’re loaded up with streaming subscriptions like these.
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself any favors in showing us the way to the best sci-fi TV shows it has to offer. Orphan Black, The Expanse, Counterpart and more do their genre the best, and they can all be unearthed from Prime Video's back catalog (with a little helping hand in this list). Fingers crossed you'll snag a hidden gem below.
