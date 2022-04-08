ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dog 'Caught Speeding' in Photo Sent to Stunned Owner

By Shira Li Bartov
 1 day ago
Attached to the 50 euro speeding ticket was a photograph of a small white dog looking quite pleased with itself behind the...

Scott Younger
22h ago

Dammit Harriet the dog took the car again without asking , I've told you to hide the keys how many times ? .

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

