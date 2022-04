The City of Cheyenne Sanitation Division will resume the residential yard waste program the week of April 4th. Residents participating in this program are reminded only grass, leaves, and garden waste are allowed in the yard waste container. Also, please be aware not to bag the materials, and to not place branches, limbs, or brush in the yard waste container. All yard waste containers must be placed at the curb by 6:00 a.m. to be serviced. Alley pick-up is not provided for this service. The City of Cheyenne provides a limb pick-up every Friday by appointment only. Please contact the Sanitation Division for scheduling.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO