The Washington Nationals and New York Mets gave us our first bench-clearing incident of the 2022 MLB season. Things got heated between the teams during the top of the fifth inning on Friday night when reliever Steve Cishek threw up and in on Francisco Lindor, who was attempting to bunt. Cishek’s pitch hit Lindor in the helmet, and the Mets shortstop went to the ground.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO