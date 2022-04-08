ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington's Best Themed Restaurant Takes You 'Back In Time'

By Zuri Anderson
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

When we think of a restaurant, we usually think about a fine-dining establishment or a no-frills place to chill and eat. What about restaurants that take things to the next level? To answer that question, LoveFood found the best uniquely themed restaurants in every state.

"From restaurants with niche food themes and tropical tiki bars that whisk you to Polynesia to classic 1950s diners and speakeasies that transport you back in time to the Roaring Twenties, these themed restaurants serve up excellent food with a side order of escapism," writers say.

The most amazing restaurant you need to check out in Washington is...

Bors Hede Inne !

Here's why writers picked this whimsical restaurant:

"Step back in time at the dimly lit Bors Hede Inne, where guests (or 'noble travellers’) are greeted by an innkeeper and treated to a 14th-century style banquet of medieval-inspired dishes. Feast on fenberry pye (pork, chicken and cranberry pie), bourblier de sangle (roast pork) and sanc dragon (cinnamon and almond chicken), but don't expect to be given a fork. Set in Camlann Medieval Village, it’s a dinner theatre where the food and ambiance are equally wonderful."

You can find Bors Hede Inne at 10320 Kelly Rd NE in Carnation, Washington. To keep it classic, they're only available for dine-in.

Click here to check out more fascinating and wacky restaurants across the country.

