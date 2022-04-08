ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Kinder chocolates recalled in US over potential salmonella contamination only a week before Easter holiday

By Mansur Shaheen
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Salmonella fears may ruin Easter for some, as the Italian candy company Ferrero has recalled some of its Kinder chocolate products over salmonella concerns.

The company is recalling its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats after salmonella was detected in the Belgian facility they were manufactured in.

Both products are marketed as Easter candies, and with the holiday only nine days away of April 17, the recall is a setback for the company, and for those who may have planning to buy the treats to celebrate.

The company also recalled its Surprise Chocolate Eggs, another product marketed around the Easter holiday, in the UK earlier this week.

The Kinder Happy Moments chocolate box has been recalled by Ferrero over potential salmonella contamination

'Ferrero deeply regrets this situation. We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care,' the company wrote in a statement.

The company says that there have detected cases of salmonella in Europe tied to the eggs produced in Belgium.

No cases tied to the chocolate have been detected in America, though.

The Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment's recall applies to BJ's and Costco locations in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada, the company says.

The Mix Chocolate Treats recall applies to products distributed in 14 Big Y Supermarket stores in the New England area.

Recalled products have already been pulled from shelves and those that have already purchased them are advised to return them to the store or contact Ferrero.

This recall continues what has been a rough start to spring for the iconic chocolate brand.

Its signature Kinder Eggs were recalled in the UK and Ireland earlier this week over similar salmonella concerns.

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control is investigating multiple cases of salmonella in nine countries that have been tied to the chocolate eggs.

The company notes that salmonella was not detected on any specific eggs, but it is still going through with the recall as a precaution.

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats chocolate box has been recalled by Ferrero over potential salmonella contamination

Salmonella bacteria infect 1.35 million infections every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The agency also reports 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths tied to the condition every year.

People who are infected often suffer from diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, the CDC says.

Rarely is the condition deadly, and it will often resolve on its own. In severe cases, doctors will usually prescribe antibiotics.

Salmonella is common on raw chicken, with around five percent of packages sold at stores having detectable levels.

Cooking raw chicken thoroughly will kill the bacteria, though, and it is perfectly safe to consume.

