East Rutherford, NJ

Giants legend Eli Manning nominated for a Sports Emmy

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for his work on ESPN’s Monday Night broadcasts and as the host of ‘Eli’s Places’ on ESPN+ in the category of Emerging On-Air Talent.

Manning is hardly a fresh face being the Giants’ quarterback for 16 seasons and was twice named the MVP of the Super Bowl. He is also an omnipresent face on commercials for such companies as Toyota, Reebok, Gatorade, Kraft, Citizen, Samsung, DirecTV, Nike, Hublot, Visa and of, course, Tostitos as Frank’s Red Hot where he says he “puts that [expletive] on everything.”

The Sports Emmys will be handed out on May 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET at watch.theemmys.tv.

Sports
#American Football#New York Giants#Espn#Sportsemmys#Emerging On Air Talent#Sports Emmys
