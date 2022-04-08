ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Ned LeDoux is Playing in Cheyenne During CFD Week

By Jax
107.9 Jack FM
107.9 Jack FM
 1 day ago

Last summer, he opened up for Garth Brooks on the opening night of Cheyenne Frontier Days (Frontier Nights) and this year, Ned LeDoux is making his way back to the capital city during the week of Cheyenne Frontier Days to play another show once again. Ned is currently touring...

jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.3 The Bull

Sam Elliott Has Harsh Words for ‘Yellowstone’

Sam Elliott had previously hinted that he eyes Yellowstone suspiciously, but during a new interview, the 1883 actor flat-out admits he doesn't care for it. Elliott also reveals he's not a fan of one of the all-time great Western actors. The issue, Elliott tells Marc Maron on the WTF With...
CELEBRITIES
107.9 Jack FM

WOW! The Whole World Is Talking About Wyoming’s Dinosaurs

While reading the internet top to bottom yesterday I came across something that surprised me, an article on the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) News website talking about Wyoming. More specifically talking about Wyoming's Dinosaurs. In case you were unaware, Wyoming has been a hotspot for dinosaur fossils since the 1870s.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Entertainment
City
Kaycee, WY
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Cheyenne, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Space, Music, and More This Weekend in Laramie

It's finally starting to look like Spring! If you're like me, you're craving some sunshine and activities to break up the long monotony of winter. Thankfully, Laramie has plenty going on this weekend. From Outerspace journies to music and food, the Gem City of the Plains has something for everyone this weekend. Check out the lineup!
LARAMIE, WY
107.9 Jack FM

The Wyoming Plane That Crashed & The One That Didn’t

Car crashes happen all day every day. Plane crashes are rare, so when they do happen they make a lot of news. Recently a Casper City Councilman, Bruce Knell, and his wife Stacy were flying from Casper to St. George, Utah for a golf tournament, when Knell’s Lancair plane lost power over a field one mile from the St. George Regional Airport.
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Ledoux
Person
Chris Ledoux
Person
Aaron Watson
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Garth Brooks
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne's "Underground Symphony"

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra recently treated its audience to its first-ever “Underground Symphony” performance. Under the baton of Maestro Intrilligator, the Orchestra accomplished the feat by teaming up with the Patti Fiasco Band and lead singer Alysia Kraft, the band’s star performer. The event happened on Friday,...
CHEYENNE, WY
My Country 95.5

The Mystery of Wyoming’s Campstool Kid

A new Youtube page has popped up called The Campstool Kid. Campstool is the name of the ranch that surrounds Devils Tower, Wyoming. It looks like the videos are being shot, and edited by someone who works there. They center around THE KID!. Well... the kid makes appearances in these...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfd#Cheyenne Frontier Days#Purplepass
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Taylor Sheridan and His Wife Mark Major Milestone Together

Fresh on the heels of another record-setting year for his hit drama series Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan recently marked another major milestone, this one in his personal life. In late March, the Yellowstone creator and his wife, Nicole Sheridan, marked 10 years of being together, the couple having tied the knot in 2013 after dating for some time.
CELEBRITIES
107.9 Jack FM

Tickling the Ivories, Do You Remember Wyoming’s Child Prodigy?

James Wilson, youngest of 4, was a child pianist prodigy. Starting his musical journey in Japan at the age of three taking piano lessons like his siblings. At the age of five he was entered in his first youth piano competition where he placed higher than his older siblings. Sending his oldest sibling (his older sister, Chiaki) to a piano camp in Utah she met a man named, Dr. Gary Amano. Dr. Amano, studied piano at New York’s Julliard (yes, like THE Julliard), and has a master’s degree in piano performance. After hearing about Dr. Amano, James’ parents decided to contact him for a lesson for James. Amano was very impressed with James, but said that James technique was not great. James’ normal piano teacher had been teaching him bad technique, making him very tense during his pieces and in his playing.
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy