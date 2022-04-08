Mexicans to hit the polls in presidential recall election

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the latest NBC News poll. The president’s overall approval rating tumbled to 40 percent in the poll with 55 percent of adults saying they disapprove of the job he is doing in the White House. It marks the lowest point for the poll and a three-point decline from January, which means the drop was within the poll’s margin of error of 3.1 percent. In the January poll, 43 percent said they approved of Biden’s job performance, with 54 percent saying they did not approve. Almost a year ago, in April 2021, Biden’s approval rating stood at 53 percent.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO