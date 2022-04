Thomas Alan Motley II, “Tommy,” 43, passed away on April 3, 2022.

He was born Oct. 5, 1978 in Manassas Park, Virginia, to Thomas Alan Motley and Vicky Vanover Motley.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are brother Greg Motley, sister-in-law Mandy Motley, and nephew Brendan Motley, whom he loved very much.

A private service will be held at a later date.