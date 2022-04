MATT MCGORRY POSTS TOUCHING TRIBUTE TO HIS LATE FATHER: On Tuesday (April 5th), How to Get Away with Murder star Matt McGorry posted to Instagram in honor of his father, who passed away on April 1st. “Less than two months ago, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer (one of the most deadly) and was told he had months to live. I am eternally grateful that I had a chance to say goodbye. That he wasn't in pain in the last few weeks, that he looked back on his life with deep gratitude & made peace with death,” McGorry wrote. He also shared part of a letter he wrote to his dad six weeks before he died.

