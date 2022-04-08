ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Dave and Buster’s announces it’s buying Main Event in $835 million deal

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388orU_0f3YSqI000

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dave and Buster’s is buying out some of its competition. The entertainment company announced an $835 million deal to acquire Main Event.

Story continues below

Both brands offer an arcade, virtual reality games, food and more. Both have locations in Albuquerque with Dave and Buster’s at Winrock and Main Event off I-25 and Comanche. The company has not said whether customers can expect to see any changes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing 4-year-old agrees to plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing 4-year-old James Dunklee has agreed to a plea deal according to the attorneys in the case. Zerrick Marquez is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death for beating Dunklee to death in 2019. Marquez was babysitting Dunklee and told police he tripped and fell knee-first on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Business
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul is still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole. Albuquerque Water Authority says they have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI search for information on Navajo Nation death

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about a shooting death on the Navajo Nation. The body of Zachariah Shorty was found in July 2020 in a field in Nenahnezad. That’s off Highway 64 between Farmington and Shiprock. If you know anything, contact the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Reality Games#Main Event#Santa Fe Krqe#Bernalillo County Da#New Mexico News Podcast#New Mexicans#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Farmington man charged with assault, resisting arrest

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man has been arrested after police were called about an upset person with a gun. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday when police were called to far northern Farmington and made contact with 26-year-old Joshua Guillen. They say he initially fled the area but police were able to catch […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Five arrested in New Mexico connected to Colorado burglary

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Five people are behind bars accused of stealing thousands in guns, ammunition, and other items. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened near Vallecito, Colorado where $60,000 worth of items were stolen from a house on several occasions. San Juan County detectives served nine search warrants at homes […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

APD search for woman accused of shoplifting, pulling gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for a woman accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun on a security guard. Police say on December 26, 2021, an unknown female was confronted by security for shoplifting from the Walmart at 11001 Menaul NE. When security confronted her, the suspect fought with security and then brandished […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell man arrested for murder of teenage roommate

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police have arrested a 19-year-old for the murder of his 17-year-old roommate. Police believe Darin Penn shot Mason Mayes in the head while high on drugs and delusional. Officers were called at around 7 a.m. on Saturday to the Spring River Luxury Apartments where they found Mayes on the balcony. Officers found […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP capture inmates who escaped in transport van

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that three prisoners who had stolen a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office transport van Monday have been captured. According to NMSP, Josh Hall, 35, of Milan, NM, Rickie Billie, 36, of Albuquerque, NM, and LaCosta Reeves, 45, of Gallup, NM, was being transported by a McKinley County Sheriff’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests couple believed to be behind multiple robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department and the Attorney Generals’ office are cracking down on serial shoplifters. Ricardo Olguin was arrested at the Walmart off of Coors and I-40 with $800 worth of stolen goods. Police say he had five outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault on a police officer. His wife, Karla Contreras-Machuca, was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Robber disappears after giving ankle monitor to clerk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a convicted robber who disappeared after handing her ankle monitor to a gas station clerk. Charissa Kee was placed on GPS monitoring in February after prosecutors say she stole a car while on probation for a robbery conviction. Less than three weeks later, officers got an alert she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Information needed in disappearance of Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since. However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy