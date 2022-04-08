Falcons draft a quarterback in CBS Sports' new mock

If you were to ask a group of Falcons fans what the team’s biggest need is, you’d likely get several different responses. This is a tell-tale sign that Atlanta is undergoing a rebuild, even if the front office prefers not to look at it that way.

As we get closer to the 2022 NFL draft, everything appears to be on the table for the Falcons at pick No. 8. A new mock draft from CBS Sports has the Falcons selecting a potential franchise quarterback in round one.

Round 1 (No. 8): QB Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco projects Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett to Atlanta just two spots after the Carolina Panthers take Liberty’s Malik Willis.

While taking a quarterback at No. 8 is obviously an option, waiting seems to be the more logical option, regardless of what the other teams in the NFC South do.

If the Falcons instead hold off until day two to take a QB, they could actually take the best player available in round one, instead of potentially reaching.

Kenny Pickett 2021 season stats

Passing yards: 4,319

TD passes: 42

INT: 7

Pass attempts: 497

Completions: 334

Completion %: 67.2

Kenny Pickett highlights vs. Clemson