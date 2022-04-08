Russia's influence in Eastern Europe demonstrated in Moldova

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Russian President Vladimir Putin's suspected girlfriend is facing a lot of heat in Switzerland right now as Putin's opponents are calling for the former Olympian to be sent home ASAP. A petition with over 65,000 signatures is calling for Switzerland to deport Alina Kabaeva, the 38-year-old who is said to...
How far is Vladimir Putin prepared to go? The question haunts everyone's minds. Since his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which was quite unexpected for everyone, all scenarios seem possible. Does Putin want to recover the territory that once belonged to the USSR? One statement he's made is certainly chilling...
A RUSSIAN drone was reportedly shot down in Ukraine today after claims it flew into Polish airspace. The drone is claimed to have first circled over the Ukrainian city of Yavoriv before flying over Poland where it was in breach of Nato territory. The Ukrainian Armed Forces said the drone...
Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
JOE Biden has warned of "World War Three" after personally halting plans to send MiG fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine. The US President said that a direct conflict between Russia and NATO would be catastrophic - adding that he would defend "every single inch" of the military alliance if needs be.
"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday. "We will come...
A social media account for Vice President Kamala Harris stated Tuesday in a now-deleted tweet that the United States is supporting Ukraine "in defense of the NATO alliance," which the Ukraine is not a part of. "When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking...
As Ukrainian and Western officials have decried the atrocities witnessed in the Bucha massacre and around Kyiv, a hardened Chechen fighter and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been posting videos to his Telegram channel saying his men stand ready to finish the job in Ukraine. Ramzan Kadyrov,...
March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
Comments / 0