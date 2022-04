Rex Orange County dropped his new album WHO CARES? on March 11 following his announcement earlier in the month that he was coming back to Australia after three years. Rex recorded his new album alongside musician Benny Sings over the course of a few sessions in the latter’s Amsterdam studio. The pair had previously worked together on the 2017 platinum-selling single ‘Loving is Easy’. The album also sees Rex reunited with Tyler, the Creator, who features on ‘OPEN A WINDOW’. They previously collaborated on Tyler’s 2017 album Flower Boy.

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO