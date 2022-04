Bassist Timothy B. Schmit is pretty impressed with the changes found in the Eagles' current stage show, where band performs its 1976 Hotel California album in its entirety. Although the Eagles have never been one of those bands to feature a laser-filled live show or pyrotechnics, Schmit maintains that the recent concerts are leaving the band and fans breathless: “It's great on a lot of levels because it's a little more theatrical and it involves a 40-piece orchestra — and at one point a choir comes out. And we do, top to bottom (Hotel California in) the set. What makes it really great is the audience reaction. They are just gobbling it up. It's really great.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO